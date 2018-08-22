UAE welcomes Afghan ceasefire initiative

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the initiative is part of the Afghan government's efforts to build the confidence necessary in creating a positive atmosphere, supporting political endeavours, and enhancing the chances of security, stability, and peace in Afghanistan.

The statement added that preventing the bloodshed of Afghan citizens during these virtuous days is a favourable call by the Afghan government to end fighting in the country.

The UAE is committed, via its historical ties with the country, in attaining stability and prosperity for Afghanistan and its people, the statement continued, adding that the nation believes this step will ultimately lead towards achieving security and stability in the region. The UAE's support of this initiative is in line with its policy that underlines the values of peace and tolerance in Afghanistan, and the region as a whole.

The statement concluded, "The UAE calls on all parties in Afghanistan to positively respond to the President's initiative and further build on it to reach a sustainable political solution."