Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al Adha well-wishers

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah was present at the reception.

His Highness received Eid wishes and greetings from Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha'far, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and several ambassadors and consuls in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed also received greetings from several Sheikhs, senior officials, tribesmen, dignitaries and directors of federal departments, who wished Sheikh Hamad health and well-being and the UAE people, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, greater development and prosperity while praying to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE’s government and people.

The reception was attended by Sheikhs and senior officials.