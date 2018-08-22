UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid well-wishers

Sheikh Saud was congratulated by Fahad Saeed Al Manhaly, Yemeni Ambassador to the UAE, and Juma Al Majid, as well as several Sheikhs, tribe members, businessmen, merchants, companies owners, chairmen and directors of institutions, authorities, banks and factories, along with members of Arab and Islamic communities and the medical staff of the Umm Al Quwain Medical Region.

The visitors wished Sheikh Saud health and happiness and blessings to the people of the UAE and other Arab and Islamic countries.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Economic Development Department; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Vice President of the Umm Al Quwain Executive Council; Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Municipality Department; Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Court, and Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Hospitality, as well as several Sheikhs and officials.