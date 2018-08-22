Ajman Ruler receives Yemeni Ambassador

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, was also present during the reception of the Eid well-wishers.

Their Highnesses also received congratulatory greetings from Sheikhs, dignitaries, senior officials, people in business, UAE citizens and residents, on the auspicious occasion.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar exchanged greetings with the visitors.

The attendees wished Their Highnesses further progress and prosperity to continue the UAE's development march under the nation's wise leadership.