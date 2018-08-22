Ajman Ruler receives Yemeni Ambassador

  • Wednesday 22, August 2018 in 4:14 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received Wednesday morning Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of Yemen to the UAE, along with senior officials and well-wishers to offer their congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, was also present during the reception of the Eid well-wishers.
 
Their Highnesses also received congratulatory greetings from Sheikhs, dignitaries, senior officials, people in business, UAE citizens and residents, on the auspicious occasion.
 
Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar exchanged greetings with the visitors.
 
The attendees wished Their Highnesses further progress and prosperity to continue the UAE's development march under the nation's wise leadership.