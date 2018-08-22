RAK Ruler receives Consuls of Arab, Islamic and foreign countries

Sheikh Saudi bin Saqr also received congratulations from Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, dignitaries, tribesmen and UAE citizens and residents, on the auspicious occasion.

The visitors wished good health and prosperity to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE leadership and development for the UAE people and the Arab and Islamic nations.

Alongside His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, were Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Customs and Ports Department and Board Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Petroleum Authority, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Al Marjan Island Company, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Sports and Cultural Club.