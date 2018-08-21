Mohamed bin Zayed, Pompoe discuss mutual cooperation

During the call, His Highness and Pompeo discussed mutual cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides reviewed the strategic cooperation between the two countries and ways to consolidate it further across various fields. They also discussed ways to step up efforts to tackle extremism and terrorism as well as strategies to enhance security and stability and achieve peace in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Pompeo also discussed developments in the Middle East and their implications for the security and stability of the people in the region.