Hamdan bin Zayed praises efforts of UAE President to dispatch rescue aircraft to Sudan

He also highlighted the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to support countries facing natural disasters and crises.

He added that the UAE is dedicated to supporting needy people and victims, to ease their suffering, improve their current conditions, provide them with better lives, and help them overcome the effects of their crisis, by launching humanitarian and development initiatives.

Sheikh Hamdan made two phone calls to the heads of the ERC’s rescue delegations in Sudan and Indonesia and was briefed about the ERC’s efforts to rescue the victims of floods and earthquakes and improve their current conditions.

In Sudan, Saeed Suhail Al Mazrouei, Head of the ERC Rescue Team, briefed Sheikh Hamdan about the ERC’s recent initiatives to support the victims of the floods that hit Eastern Sudan in August.

Sheikh Hamdan directed Al Mazrouei to increase his team’s efforts and reinforce its programmes, to reduce the damage caused by the floods and improve local conditions, as well as to evaluate the basic requirements of victims, support them, and provide them with tents, shelter materials, blankets, food parcels and water pumps.

In Indonesia, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Ahmed Mohammed Al Hajeri, Head of the Team, about the conditions in the province of Lombok, which was hit by a series of earthquakes that killed hundreds of local people, leaf thousands homeless, and destroyed many houses and properties.

He was also briefed about the rescue operations in affected areas and ways of providing urgent supplies to local residents, such as tents, shelter materials, food, water, health supplies, blankets and other requirements, which are being supplied by local markets.

Sheikh Hamdan thanked the wise leadership for the efforts of the ERC’s volunteers, through their presence in unstable areas to support needy and affected people while stressing that the UAE’s leadership and people are proud of their humanitarian ambassadors.