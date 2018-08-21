UAQ Ruler calls for supporting Kerala floods victims

Within this framework, the foundation has donated AED1 million. Sheikh Majid bin Saud Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, said that as per the instructions of the UAQ Ruler, the foundation is keen to participate in all campaigns and initiatives being carried out under the wise leadership’s directives to support needy people.

Rashid Hamad Al Hamar, the Director-General of the foundation, stressed that these initiatives reflect the UAE’s humanitarian role, and said that the donation amount will be delivered to the victims in Kerala in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment.