The ERC distributed meat to the residents of Ad Durayhimi and Al Munthar in the governorate of Hodeidah.

The project targets the distribution of 15,000 sacrificial livestock to over 500,000 Yemenis across the recently liberated areas of Yemen.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the UAE leadership, government, people and to its humanitarian arm, for their generous support and their keenness to bring happiness to the Yemenis.