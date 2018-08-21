VP, Abu Dhabi CP receive heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of Int'l organisations

They wished good health and happiness for the wise leadership and more progress and welfare for the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the diplomats and representatives and expressed their happiness at the strong ties of cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries.

They expressed their desire to further enhance relations to achieve the joint aspirations between the UAE and their respective countries.

Among those who attended the reception were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.