UAE leaders greet Armed Forces on Eid Al Adha

In a speech carried on a live video-link, Their Highnesses, expressed their pride and the pride of the Emirati people in their honourable actions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, said, "I wish you all, and the nation, safety every year. You represent a model of the Emirati people that we are proud of. My brother, Mohamed bin Zayed, and I, are proud of you, and we convey to you the greetings of the Emirati people. History will never forget your honourable actions."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, said, "Like His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, you are everyone’s role model. May Allah Almighty bless and protect you and bring you back safe and victorious to your families and nation." His Highness Sheikh Mohamed saluted the men for conducting their national duty.

The soldiers expressed their heartfelt pleasure at receiving the congratulations, affirming their morale and firm determination to continue on the path of pride and glory, pledging to Allah and the wise leadership to fulfill their tasks loyally and with dedication to the nation.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, were also present during the live video-link proceedings.