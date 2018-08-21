Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

Accepting Eid greetings alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance. Their Highnesses exchanged well-wishes with Sheikhs, dignitaries, tribesmen, ministers, UAE citizens and residents, on the auspicious occasion.

The attendees wished His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid further progress, prosperity and stability under the UAE's giving leadership.