Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive Rulers of Emirates on Eid Al Adha

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The reception was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

They also received Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Among those who attended the reception were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the State Security Department; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, extended their greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the auspicious occasion, wishing him health and prosperity to continue the march of giving, progress and development for the benefit of the country and its people.

They also expressed their well-wishes to the nation's brave soldiers, as well as their prayers to the Almighty to grant the UAE's martyrs mercy and peace in Paradise.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received earlier today Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, where they exchanged Eid al-Adha congratulations and well wishes.