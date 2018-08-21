UAQ Ruler offers Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Performing prayers alongside Sheikh Saud were Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikhs, senior officials, heads of federal and local departments, Emiratis, dignitaries, and members of the Arab and Islamic community in the emirate.

Sheikh Sultan Al Marzouqi, who led the prayer, delivered the sermon and explained the noble values of Islam and the significant meanings of Eid Al Adha.

He prayed for good health and longevity to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to continue the development march in the best interest of Emiratis.

Following prayers, the UAQ Ruler exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with Sheikhs, senior officials and Emiratis.