RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Eid Grand Musalla

Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, UAE citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities, offered prayer alongside Sheikh Saud bin Saqr.

Sheikh Mohammed Subai'aan, who led the prayer, delivered a sermon, during which he spoke about the important meaning and symbolism of Eid Al Adha. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the martyrs of the UAE and the Arab Coalition in Yemen in Paradise.

He prayed for good health and longevity to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to continue the development march in the best interest of Emiratis.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with Sheikhs, top officials and worshippers.