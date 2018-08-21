Ajman Ruler offers Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

Among those who offered the prayer alongside Sheikh Humaid were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, tribesmen, Emiratis and members of the Arab and Islamic communities.

Sheikh Hussein Ma'een Al Hosani, who led the prayer, delivered the Eid Al Adha sermon, during which he spoke about the importance of the meaning of Eid Al and the noble values of the occasion. He prayed for good health and longevity to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. He also prayed for the continued development and progress for the UAE and its people.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow eternal peace on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid, the late Sheikh Maktoum and the late Sheikhs of the UAE. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the nation's martyrs in Paradise.

Sheikh Al Hosani prayed for the triumph of the UAE and Arab Coalition in Yemen which came together to restore the rights of the oppressed, and wishing Arab and Muslim nations more prosperity and stability.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and members of the Arab and Islamic community in the country.