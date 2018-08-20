Fujairah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha

His Highness Sheikh Hamad Al Sharqi wished goodness and welfare to the UAE people as well as to Arab and Muslim nations.

He also dispatched congratulatory messages to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.

He also congratulated leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them further health and more progress and prosperity to their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar messages to the UAE leaders and heads of Arab and Islamic countries.