Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Arab leaders

Sheikh Mohammed exchanged best Eid greetings and wishes with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt. He conveyed to them the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the auspicious occasion and his wishes for good health and happiness for them and further progress, security and stability to their countries and peoples.

In turn, the Arab leaders congratulated Sheikh Mohamed, praying to Allah the Almighty to maintain dignity, progress and prosperity of the UAE.