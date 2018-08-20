Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing His Highness good health and well-being.
He also wished further progress, welfare and development for the UAE as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations.
 
He also extended Eid congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and UAE people and prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the UAE, maintain its security, stability, progress and prosperity. 