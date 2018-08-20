Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha

  • Monday 20, August 2018 in 9:21 PM
  • Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed extended greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa on the auspicious occasion for good health and well-being. He also wished further progress, welfare and development for the UAE as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations.
 
He also extended Eid congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.