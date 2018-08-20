UAQ Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha

His Highness Sheikh Saud Al Mu'alla wished goodness and welfare to the UAE people as well as to Arab and Muslim nations.

He also dispatched congratulatory messages to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also congratulated leaders of GCC states, Presidents and Kings of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them further health and more progress and prosperity to their peoples.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, also sent similar messages to the UAE leaders, and heads of GCC, Arab and Islamic nations.