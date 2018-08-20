Delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation travels to Sudan to rescue flood victims

The delegation will supervise the foundation’s rescue programmes in Sudan, which will target thousands of families affected by the floods that hit the capital Khartoum and other areas.

The country was hit by unprecedented levels of rainfall that led to floods, which killed many people, led to power cuts, left thousands of people homeless, destroyed houses and property, and seriously damaged public facilities and infrastructure.

An official source said that in line with the wise leadership’s directives, the foundation has, since the first day of the floods in Sudan, communicated with the UAE Embassy in Khartoum, to assess the damage that affected local people and their homes.

The source added that the delegation will visit affected areas and distribute 30 tonnes of basic relief aid and shelter materials, including 3,000 blankets and 700 tents, as well as cleaning and disinfection materials and pesticides, to assist those affected and ease their suffering.