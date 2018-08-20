Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha

  • Monday 20, August 2018 in 6:49 PM
  • Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Sheikh Tahnoun extended greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa on the auspicious occasion for good health and wellbeing. He also wished further progress, welfare and development for the UAE.
 
Sheikh Tahnoun also extended Eid congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Deputy Rulers, and UAE people.