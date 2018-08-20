President, VP, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on Eid al-Adha

In his messages, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his well-wishes to the leaders and their people wishing them further health, progress and prosperity. He also wished dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the auspicious occasion.