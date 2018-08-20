RAK Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Eid al-Adha

The RAK Ruler expressed his sincere congratulations on the Islamic occasion, praying Allah Almighty for further progress, prosperity and stability to the people of the UAE, and Arab and Islamic nations.

Sheik Saud also extended his Eid al-Adha greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Marking the auspicious occasion, Sheikh Saud sent messages of congratulations to a number of heads of states of Arab and Islamic countries and wished them continued good health and further glory, progress and stability.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes, as well as a number of Arab and Islamic heads of states on the occasion.