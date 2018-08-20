Ajman Ruler sends Eid al-Adha greetings to UAE leaders

His Highness expressed his congratulations and well-wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, the people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations on the auspicious occasion.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid also sent Eid al-Adha greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness, the Ajman Ruler, also sent messages of congratulations to heads of state across Arab and Islamic nations, wishing them, and their peoples, good health, progress and prosperity.

His HighnessSheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar Eid al-Adha greetings and congratulatory messages, to the UAE leadership, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes, and heads of Arab and Islamic nations.