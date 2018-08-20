FCSA, Abu Dhabi Ports sign strategic agreement

The agreement was signed to strengthen cooperation frameworks and activate joint action for the forum, which will see the participation of government leaders, policy decision-makers and more than 1,500 global experts and specialists in the field of data and statistics.

The official partnering ceremony was held at the FCSA headquarters in Dubai, with the agreement signed by Mohamed Hassan Ahli, Executive Director of the National Statistics and Data Sector at the FCSA and Abdullah Humaid Al Hamli, Executive Vice President of Corporate Support at Abu Dhabi Ports, in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

"Effective, efficient and accurate data collection improves the performance and efficiency of the logistics sector. It is a vital contributor to sustainable economic development as it leads to the formulation of long-term plans and strategies that support transport and shipping. As well as strengthening the logistics sector’s role as a vital resource for local economies, it is a key factor in maintaining the UAE's leading position on global competitiveness indicators," said Abdullah Nasser Lootah, FCSA Director-General and Chairman of the UN World Data Forum 2018 Organising Committee.

"The participation of Abu Dhabi Ports in the United Nations World Data Forum is of particular importance as it contributes to highlighting the UAE’s achievements in the use of statistical data and information. The organisation’s inclusion places a spotlight on the development of the UAE’s world-class port sector and showcases its role in meeting the growing demands of maritime transport and logistics," he added.

Abdullah Humaid Al Hamli, Executive Vice President of Corporate Support at Abu Dhabi Ports, reiterated that the signing of the agreement with the FCSA was in line with the directives of the UAE leadership to encourage all parties to strengthen cooperation to achieve the goals and aspirations of UAE Vision 2021.

"Hosted by the UAE, the United Nations World Data Forum 2018 is a major event for organisations, bodies, companies, universities and experts from around the world to promote the dissemination of the objectives of the UN’s 2030 SDGs. Abu Dhabi Ports is proud to support the forum, which confers numerous benefits to companies and institutions from the public and private sectors, as well as individuals involved in the field of data," Al Hamli said.

Commenting on the signing, Mohamed Hassan Ahli said, "Data and statistical information are fundamental building blocks that contribute to the development of SDGs, which meet the current and future needs of societies. The United Nations World Data Forum 2018 is a premium platform that promotes the exchange of ideas on the best ways to implement modern technologies and to benefit from the collection of data, statistics and accurate information to achieve SDGs at the local, regional and global levels."

The agreement signed between the FCSA and Abu Dhabi Ports also stipulates that the two parties should utilise their expertise to contribute to the development of national competencies, improve their skills in the field of statistical data and information and to employ them to the best of their abilities to realise UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Centennial 2071.

The UN World Data Forum 2018 is the world’s most prominent international gathering of data and statistics experts and acts as a scientific incubator to enhance the contribution of data and statistics to the achievement of the 2030 SDGs. The event provides an ideal opportunity to build a broad network of relationships with prestigious corporations, institutions and universities, as well as experts, specialists and data leaders from around the world.