Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leadership on Eid al-Adha

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended greetings and best wishes for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa on the auspicious occasion. He also wished him good health and happiness and prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the UAE President, as well as further progress, welfare and development for the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed also extended his Eid al-Adha greetings and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Deputy Rulers, and UAE citizens and residents.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the brave soldiers of the UAE Armed Forces, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to support and protect them.