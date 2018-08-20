ERC's Eid campaign benefits over half million Yemenis

The UAE aid authority launched its project to distribute 15,000 sacrificial livestock across these governorates, targeting 630,000 people. Of the total number of livestock to be distributed, 4,500 sacrificial meat will be disseminated across liberated areas of the Red Sea Coast, and the districts of Al Khawkha, Al Tuhayat , and Ad Duraihimi in Hodeidah Governorate.

The ERC also distributed 900 sacrifices to the children of martyrs, underprivileged, orphans and displaced persons in Al Kawd camp in Abyan governorate.

The UAE campaign in Yemen intensified its efforts to support needy families in Yemen ahead of Eid al-Adha to bring joy to them.

Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, said that the distribution of sacrifices to the brothers in Yemen comes in line with the directives of the UAE's leadership to provide all kinds of humanitarian support to Yemeni families and help them to overcome their humanitarian conditions as part of the UAE's long-term relief plan in Yemen.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the UAE leadership, government people and to its humanitarian arm, for their generous support and their keenness to bring happiness to Yemeni people.