UAE reaches out to help Kerala

With the launch of this leading humanitarian and relief campaign, the UAE reinforces its global leadership in the field of humanitarian giving to top the list of humanitarian and development donors, which includes 147 countries in past years.

The Emirati humanitarian action involves many authorities and is not limited to providing financial aid, but assists in delivering assistance during humanitarian conflicts and offering direct interaction with local people.

A campaign of official and popular interaction that included official institutions, citizens, residents and businessmen from India and the UAE to aid residents of Kerala has begun, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Within hours, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation developed an urgent rescue campaign in implementation of the wise leadership’s directives, contributing donations of AED 10 million to support floods victims in Kerala.

Among donors were Indian businessman Yousef Ali, owner and the Director of the Lulu Commercial Group, who is from Kerala, who donated AED 5 million. Also, Dr. BR Shetty, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NMC Specialist Hospital, donated AED 5 million in response to the efforts of the UAE to support the Indian Government's efforts to assist floods victims.

Humanitarian initiatives from institutions and individuals are taking place to support the rescue efforts of the victims of the Kerala floods, and Sunny Varkey, founder and chairman of GEMS Education, has also pledged to support the National Committee to Rescue Kerala with AED 5 million.

Additionally, a large number of people participated in the Volunteer Indian-Emirati medical team to provide treatment and prevention services to the people affected by the floods in Kerala, under the slogan "We Are All Following Zayed’s Footsteps".

Also, employees in Al Etihad Cooperative Association launched the " Zayed Giving Sons Parcels initiative to support Kerala floods victims, with parcels containing food and children’s requirements.

The Emirati humanitarian and rescue efforts received significant attention from India, whether on the official or popular level, as Narindra Mody, the Indian PM, praised these efforts through his official account on Twitter, and thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for providing aid to the flood victims in Kerala.