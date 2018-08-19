Hamdan bin Zayed calls to unite efforts for people affected by Kerala floods

In his statements, he pointed out that the ties between the two countries are supported by the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He called to unify efforts in the country to coordinate urgent rescue operations for the victims of the Kerala floods and contain its destructive impact on the residents.

He also highlighted that the national committee’s efforts are aimed at providing urgent rescue services to the residents of Kerala and supporting the efforts of the Indian government in facing the floods. He stressed that these efforts reinforce the values established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan that represent the foundation of the UAE’s charity and humanitarian projects.

The national committee led by the ERC, with the participation of the Emirati humanitarian associations and in coordination with the UAE Embassy in India, has begun carrying out the procedures to put an urgent rescue plan in place and dispatch aid to the affected people in Kerala.

The committee has declared that it has formed an operations room to follow up on the situation and dispatch urgent aid, including food, health, medical and shelter materials, to be distributed among the residents of the state.