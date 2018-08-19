ERC delegation begins humanitarian, relief efforts to assist flood victims in Sudan

The delegation arrived in Sudan upon the directives of the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC,

The delegation, which included Ali Al Ketbi, Representative of the ERC Relief Department, held a meeting with Dr. Othman Jaafar, Secretary-General of the Sudanese Red Crescent, in the presence of Ali Al Suaidi, First Secretary at the UAE Embassy to Khartoum.

During the delegation’s visit to the country’s flood-affected areas, which include Shaqla, Faihab and Abu Saad, Al Mazrouei highlighted the willingness of the UAE, represented by the ERC, to provide urgent aid to those affected by rain and floods in Sudan.

He said that the UAE’s wise leadership is keen to support Sudan in facing floods and other disasters, and noted that the purpose of the delegation’s visit is to assess the damage caused by the floods and provide urgent humanitarian aid and shelter to those affected.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the ERC will start an aid campaign in Khartoum, which will expand to other affected areas, according to the needs of the local residents.

Dr. Jaafar praised the ERC’s visit and noted that it is the first to visit the Sudanese Red Crescent. He also thanked the delegation for its support, which highlights the strong ties between the UAE and Sudan.

Jaafar said that areas affected by floods include Kasla, Kurdfan, Khartoum, Al Jazira and Sanar, while adding that relevant authorities have evacuated local residents to safe areas and provided them with relief supplies, with the help of the Sudanese Red Crescent.