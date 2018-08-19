Sawab Centre launches Eid campaign to promote diversity, inclusion, pluralism

The campaign, which will coincide with the start of Eid Al Adha, will promote diversity and inclusion, and the idea that people of faith are united around the world, regardless of ethnicity, race, tribe, sect, language or social status, through organising joint events and celebrations.

The campaign will highlight the Hajj rituals, a leading example of diversity, as Muslims come together during the pilgrimage, regardless of their backgrounds.

The campaign will also affirm the success of pluralistic societies around the world, and the roles of individuals in removing obstacles that prevent the spread of mutual understanding and social cohesion.

The campaign will include major group celebrations and family gatherings, to share the values of mercy and sympathy between societies and neighbours.

The centre noted that this is the 29th campaign organised through social media, with the aim of combatting violent extremism and offering positive alternatives to violent ideologies and beliefs, which cause differences, divisions and conflicts.

The centre’s other campaigns have also focussed on combatting terrorism, which destroys families, societies and ancient civilisations, as well as raising awareness about positive topics, ideas and concepts, such as stories that highlight the mercy of the Prophet Mohammed, Peace be Upon Him, and the important contributions of women and their active role in preventing and resisting extremism, and advancing their communities.

Since its launch in July 2015, the Sawab Centre has encouraged governments, communities, and individuals to engage proactively to counteract online extremism. During this time, the centre has given voice to the millions of people around the world who oppose extremism and support the centre’s efforts to expose the brutality and criminal nature of terror groups.