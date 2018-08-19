Over 100,000 benefit from Khalifa Foundation's projects in Iraq

  • Sunday 19, August 2018 in 3:59 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has emphasised that its development and relief projects in Iraq, currently being carried out as part of the 'Year of Zayed' initiative, target those living in the areas affected by Daesh.
The projects, which coincide with Eid Al Adha, focus on meeting the needs of displaced families, or those who have returned home recently, said the Foundation in a statement.
 
The projects prioritise the most underprivileged segments of society, especially widows, orphans and needy families. The number of families benefiting from the aid reached 21,739, including 108,956 persons.
 
The campaign started a few weeks ago and will continue until after Eid al-Adha. The beneficiaries thanked the Foundation for its significant humanitarian and charitable initiatives.