Over 100,000 benefit from Khalifa Foundation's projects in Iraq

The projects, which coincide with Eid Al Adha, focus on meeting the needs of displaced families, or those who have returned home recently, said the Foundation in a statement.

The projects prioritise the most underprivileged segments of society, especially widows, orphans and needy families. The number of families benefiting from the aid reached 21,739, including 108,956 persons.

The campaign started a few weeks ago and will continue until after Eid al-Adha. The beneficiaries thanked the Foundation for its significant humanitarian and charitable initiatives.