ERC launches clean-up campaign in Mukalla, Yemen

The launch of the campaign, which is part of the ERC-funded humanitarian, development and service initiatives during Eid Al Adha to clean up parks and public areas in Mukalla, was attended by Eng. Awad bin Hamel, Director-General of Mukalla District, ERC delegates and a number of Hadramaut officials.

Mohamed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC representative, expressed satisfaction with the public response to the campaign and their active participation in ensuring the cleanliness and hygiene of their surroundings, underlining the importance the ERC is attaching to maintaining public health across all Yemeni governorates.

Bin Hamel emphasised the importance of the campaign and said, "What distinguishes this campaign is the participation of our brothers from the ERC, whom we always find by our side under all circumstances."

The clean-up campaign, which is scheduled for three days, has been widely welcomed by the residents who value the support provided by the UAE across various sectors.