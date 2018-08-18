Yemeni ambassador commends UAE's 'time-honoured humanitarian legacy'

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day (WHD), Ambassador Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, said the UAE's colossal efforts and contributions in his country will remain an indelible testament to the support provided by the country's wise leadership to Yemen; people and government, at a time the Houthi rebels are blocking aid convoys dispatched by the UAE to address the basic needs of locals at the embattled nation.

"The UAE humanitarian role in Yemen comes in continuation of the time-honoured relations between the two brotherly peoples and countries," he said, adding that the UAE noble humanitarian role will go down in the annals of history as the world's largest donor of development aid relative to its national income.

The ambassador highlighted the extensive and far-reaching aid provided by the UAE during the Year of Zayed, including the assistance directed to build hospitals, houses, roads, power grids and water wells in the country to improve living conditions of Yemenis and help them survive their daily suffering.

"Since the country's establishment in 1971, the UAE has been following in the path of goodness and nobility, the seeds of which have been sown by late Sheikh Zayed and pursued until now by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," said the ambassador, affirming that the UAE comprehensive humanitarian aid distinguishes itself by the fact that it does not discriminate on the basis of religion, belief, sect, faith, creed, or race.