Khalifa Foundation collects AED10 million in donations for Kerala flood victims

Indian businessmen Yusuff Ali M.A., owner of the Lulu Hypermarket chain worldwide, and Dr. B. R. Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of NMC Health PLC, have donated AED5.00 million each, in response to the UAE emergency campaign for standing by the flood-hit victims.

Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Humanitarian Foundation, Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, commended the generous support, provided by the UAE-based Indian businessmen in the country and their rapid response to the UAE leadership’s directives.

"The rapid response reflects their sincere belief and trust in the significance of the UAE humanitarian role and efforts," he said in comment.

The Foundation is continuing its relief campaigns to stand by the victims, he said, calling upon all charity actors to chip in and support their brothers anywhere in the world.