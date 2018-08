His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, will also perform the prayer along with Sheikh Humaid.

Sheikhs, dignitaries, heads of local and federal departments, Emiratis, tribesmen and members of the Arab and Islamic community in Ajman, will also pray along with the Ruler of Ajman.

Later, Ajman Ruler will receive Eid al-Adha well-wishers after the prayer.