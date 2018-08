Also attending the grand equine event was the His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. More than 600 riders from different countries took part in the races.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inspected the racecourse and followed part of the races that represent the final stage of preparation for the FEI World Endurance Championship, scheduled for September 2018 in the United States of America.