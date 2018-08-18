UAE humanitarian role widely acclaimed: ERC

''The UAE has been providing assistance through its humanitarian and relief arm, the ERC, out of its commitment to the policy adopted by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and in implementation of the far-sighted vision of the current leadership,'' he said.

He noted that the UAE leadership's keenness to standing with crisis-stricken people has earned the country a leading rank as the world's largest donor of official development aid addressed to the needy whether they are in Africa or Asia, without distinction to colour, religion or gender.

''This year's celebration of the WHD, which runs under the theme - #NotATarget - calls for supporting volunteers who are risking their lives to reach out to those in need and provide them with life-saving assistance,'' he stressed.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, called for maximising humanitarian assistance to those hit by wars, natural disasters and displacement.

In a statement on the occasion, Al Falahi noted that Sheikh Zayed was the first to set out a clear approach for humanitarian and developmental work which later solidified the UAE’s stature as a key international aid donor.

Al Falahi stated, "The UAE leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Rulers of of Emirates, is pursuing Sheikh Zayed's path which has propelled the country into the top rankings of world's largest providers of official development aid.'' ''The UAE's key relief arm has reached out to needy people in more than 120 countries, delivering massive humanitarian assistance to them regardless of their colour or faith.

''Carrying Sheikh Zayed's philanthropic philosophy during the Year of Zayed, our dedicated aid workers and volunteers have reached out to needy people in remote areas in sisterly and friendly African, Asian and Latin American countries,'' he said.

''Humanitarian actors are facing an increasing risk to their lives because they are operating in extremely exceptional conditions,'' he added.

He called for facilitating the work of those courageous aid workers so they can help the underprivileged and needy people whose numbers are increasing day by day.

WHD is held every year on 19th August to pay tribute to aid workers who risk their lives in humanitarian service, and to rally support for people affected by crises around the world.