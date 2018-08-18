Suqia provides clean water to millions globally

This year's theme for the UN's World Humanitarian Day on 19th August, is ‘Not A Target,’ reflecting the world's interest in protecting and bringing attention to the millions of civilians affected by conflicts and crises every day. The values of giving and humanitarian work have always been at the core of the UAE’s message; extending a hand to all people around the world, alleviating human suffering regardless of race, origin or religion. This is a commitment to worthy values that stem from Islamic principles and authentic Arab traditions.

Suqia’s efforts support World Humanitarian Day by continuing to assist people and provide humanitarian aid to vulnerable communities in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

By the end of 2017, and in cooperation with a number of leading charitable organisations and institutions, Suqia’s projects helped over eight million individuals from 25 countries. Suqia aims to continue with its charitable projects and expand its volunteer activities around the world during the Year of Zayed 2018.

Suqia announced its humanitarian and social programme to support the declaration of Year of Zayed, with six humanitarian and social projects and initiatives in collaboration with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment. The projects reflect the worthy values and principles of philanthropy and wisdom, instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed in the hearts of Emirati people.

So far in 2018, Suqia implemented 100 projects to provide safe drinking water to needy communities around the world, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, and the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC. The projects included the drilling of wells, construction of water purification plants, and the establishment of a water wagon network to help carry water from remote water sources.

The UAE Water Aid initiative not only aims to provide drinking water to those in need, but also promotes research and development efforts to find innovative and sustainable solutions to water scarcity. It also seeks to explore ways to purify water using solar power to meet the increasing demand, and contribute to sustainable development.

To support this, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Award, with prize valued at US$1 million. The award aims to encourage research centres, and individuals and innovators from around the world to find innovative and sustainable solutions to global clean-water scarcity by way of solar power. Suqia oversees the award and will announce the date of submission of applications for its second edition in Q3 2018.