ERC continues distribution of food baskets to Ad Duraihimi, Hodeidah

The assistance is part of the UAE’s urgent aid convoy targeting Yemeni families to ease their suffering to overcome the dire humanitarian conditions as a result of the violations committed by the Iran-backed Houthi militia aimed at starving and intimidating innocent civilians.

Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, said that the distribution of the relief and food aid to the people in Ad Duraihimi district is within the framework of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian campaigns for the population of the liberated and semi-liberated areas to help them overcome the difficult humanitarian circumstances and improve their living conditions as per the directives of the wise leadership.

Meanwhile, the ERC has sent an urgent relief convoy to the liberated areas in the district, including 17 trucks loaded with 12,000 food baskets in addition to basic commodities benefitting 84,000 Yemenis that include 60,000 children and more than 12,000 women within the framework of an immediate humanitarian response to meet the needs of families in the liberated areas of the Red Sea Coast.

The aid convoy carried food baskets and basic commodities to the affected and needy families after the liberation of large areas in Ad Duraihimi from the grip of the Iran-allied Houthi militias and lifting of the siege on citizens.

Alongside the ongoing liberation operations in Hodeidah, the ERC is stepping up its provision of humanitarian and development assistance to help the people to overcome their difficult circumstance.