Curricula keep pace with UAE's plans, aspirations: Minister of Education

"We are looking forward to enhancing our national cadres and providing them with the best practices of science, knowledge and skills," he said.

The Ministry of Education has paid great efforts to the availability of digital curricula for teachers and students. There are 640 electronic books for students in the coming academic year, Al Hammadi added.

This was said in a press statement today, after Al Hammadi's visit this morning to the United Printing and Publishing Company in Abu Dhabi to inspect the process of textbook printing in preparation for the academic year 2018-2019.

During the inspection tour, the minister listened to a detailed explanation about the production line of books, starting with the ministry sending the books for printing to the distribution mechanism.

The distribution of books will be from 26th August to 30th August, according to a distribution mechanism set up by the ministry and the printing company is to ensure the availability of books before the beginning of the academic year in all schools.

He stated that each academic year witnesses development in the content of the curricula, according to the needs of students and the vision of the ministry in keeping pace with the rapid changes in the fields of science and knowledge.

Several health standards were taken into consideration when printing books, including the size of the book, its weight and its suitability for each age group, he added.

"Thanks to the continued support of our leadership, we have started to see the fruits of development in our educational system and its impact on the knowledge and academic levels," the minister said in conclusion.