Hamdan bin Zayed: UAE an important actor for promoting global humanitarian work

Sheikh Hamdan said that the country plays a vital role in enhancing emergency response to humanitarian crises that plague many countries in the world.

In a statement today on the occasion of the U.N. World Humanitarian Day, designated on the 19th August every year, Sheikh Hamdan reiterated the country's humanitarian commitment in alleviating the suffering of people, pointing out that the UAE has become an important station in enhancing the international humanitarian work, thanks to the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He emphasised the UAE's interest in strengthening its humanitarian efforts around the world as well as adopting initiatives that would make a difference in various countries by providing comprehensive humanitarian assistance to beneficiaries wherever and whenever they wish. His Highness went on to say that World Humanitarian Day coincides with the Year of Zayed, which has witnessed many initiatives in the humanitarian and development fields.

Sheikh Hamdan reiterated that the UAE's achievements in the aid sector, impose a greater commitment to humanity in order to alleviate the suffering of unprivileged communities around the world. He also referred to the country's permanent efforts in reducing poverty by providing the basic necessities of life to beneficiaries across the world His Highness said that the UAE welcomes the international recognition from different countries, peoples and humanitarian organisations highlighting the volume of efforts undertaken by the UAE in the humanitarian and development aid sectors.

"On this occasion, we call on all parties in conflict areas to respect the international humanitarian law and to act with responsibility to protect civilians and humanitarian workers," Sheikh Hamdan added.

He appealed to the international community to shoulder its responsibility to alleviate the hardships of the underprivileged caused by the spread of poverty and hunger in the region, calling on donors to fulfill their commitments to regional and international humanitarian organisations to avoid any gap in the fulfillment of humanitarian needs which may exacerbate the suffering of refugees and displaced persons whose numbers are increasing as a result of successive crises and disasters, especially in the Arab world.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed pointed out that the ERC has recently expanded its activities and operations and strengthened its response to the critical humanitarian conditions in the region. "The world must make the best out of World Humanitarian Day by exerting all efforts, exchanging ideas and coordinating programmes and operations to save the lives of millions of people who are in danger," Sheikh Hamdan concluded.