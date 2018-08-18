ERC distributes food parcels in Ghayl Bin Yamin

  • Saturday 18, August 2018 in 3:17 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent has distributed food baskets to residents of the Ghayl Bin Yamin district and its surrounding suburbs in the Hadramaut governorate of Yemen.
On Saturday, an ERC team distributed food baskets contain basic necessities to some 5,000 individuals, as part of the aid authority's efforts to help alleviate the humanitarian and economic hardships that Yemeni's have endured.
 
This latest act is an extension of the ERC's objectives to distribute food aid and benefit 50,000 Yemeni citizens across the Hadramaut governorate.
 
Mohamed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, said that the distribution of food aid by the ERC aims to provide some relief and reduce the burden on underprivileged persons within the governorate.
 
Beneficiaries expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE leadership, government and people for the assistance provided.