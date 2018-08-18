Khalifa Foundation to assist Kerala flood victims

The campaign follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Fund, to set up a national emergency committee to provide relief assistance to people affected by flash floods in the Indian State of Kerala.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, praised the UAE leadership efforts, adding that this latest move reaffirms the UAE's commitment to its international humanitarian assistance obligations.

The Khalifa Foundation will carry out emergency relief assistance to alleviate the impact of the flash floods on those affected in Kerala, he concluded.