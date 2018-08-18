Sheikha Fatima campaign reaches White Nile State

Youth workshops on the importance of volunteerism and humanitarianism also took place, coinciding with the upcoming U.N. World Humanitarian Day, sponsored by Dr. Widad Babiker, Chair of the Sanad Charity Foundation and wife of Sudanese President, Omar Hassan Al Bashir.

The medical assistance and youth workshops were collectively launched by Zayed Giving Initiative, the General Women’s Union and Sanad Charity Foundation in strategic partnership with Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House and Saudi German Hospitals Group and in line with the Year of Zayed 2018 initiative launched by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Sheikha Fatima humanitarian campaign seeks to organise volunteering programmes that provide necessary medical treatment for underprivileged women and children via the use of mobile field clinics and hospitals, while also encouraging youth - through the hosting of workshops and forums - to build a culture of volunteerism across the Arab world.

This latest endeavour in the White Nile state of Sudan is part the campaign which has helped individuals across Sudanese villages, following the successes of the Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme which oversaw projects across the UAE, Egypt, Zanzibar, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Pakistan, Kenya, Eritrea, Uganda, Somalia and Tanzania.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women's Union, said that Sheikha Fatima's Global Humanitarian Campaign has succeeded in attracting young individuals with specialist skill sets to take part in local and international humanitarian aid efforts. The volunteering programme has sought out female volunteers on the premise of enhancing women's empowerment and granting opportunities for young women to assist vulnerable communities, in partnership with various government institutions, Al Suwaidi added.

White Nile State's Governor Abu Al-Qasim Baraka praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in the volunteerism and humanitarian action sectors. He went on to laud Sheikh Fatima's humanitarian campaign, adding that it provided a qualitative leap in youth empowerment and volunteerism in the Arab world, via unique and innovative models.