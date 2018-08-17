Gargash chairs third session of UAE-Ukraine Joint Committee

Dr. Gargash extended his thanks and appreciation to the Ukrainian side and the participating delegation for the warm welcome, hospitality and good organisation of the UAE-Ukrainian Joint Committee, stressing that the meeting reflects the keenness of the two sides on enhancing cooperation which would contribute to achieving the aspirations of the leaders of the two countries.

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs hailed the notable development being witnessed in the economic relations between the UAE and Ukraine and the efforts exerted by the two countries to enhance bilateral relations, the latest of which was an agreement in November 2017 to exempt citizens of both nations from having to obtain pre-entry visas. He also stressed the prospects for further cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.

Dr. Gargash pointed out that the growth of trade exchanges in 2017 and during the first half of 2018 was mainly driven by the increase in Ukrainian imports of minerals and agricultural commodities into the UAE and the increase of re-exports from the UAE to the Ukraine. He also wished that this rise would include UAE exports to the Ukraine in the near future, noting that "there are opportunities to promote trade exchanges of minerals, foods and petrochemicals between the two countries."

He also called on Ukrainian businesspersons and companies to look at trade and investment opportunities in the UAE, in addition to opportunities in infrastructure, business environment and investment, which make the UAE an ideal gateway to the region's markets, with a market volume at $7.6 trillion and a population of two billion.

The UAE recently announced its strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in which the country looks forward to building sustainable partnerships with friendly country in the fields of technology, scientific research, and for the development of the innovative industrial revolution technology sector, Gargash noted.

He also emphasised, that in the light of this agreement, the UAE desired seeks to benefit from the experience of Ukraine, considered a pioneer in the fields of advanced industries and space, through building partnerships and encouraging the leading Ukrainian sectors to invest directly in various UAE-developed and free zones.

Dr. Gargash thanked the Ukrainian government for confirming its participation in the upcoming Dubai 2020 Expo. He observed the exhibition would provide an exceptional opportunity for the Ukrainian business sector to showcase its products and enhance its commercial and investment flows to the region and the world as well as explore available opportunities in the UAE as a major market in the region and as a trade gateway and effective entry point into regional and global markets.

He called on the UAE business sector to explore investment opportunities and partnership with the Ukrainian side in various fields, especially ports, food security, construction and traditional and renewable energy. He stressed the UAE's interest in contributing through technical assistance and investment flows to the efforts of the Ukrainian government aimed at developing the financial and monetary stability of the country.

He also indicated that the UAE has pioneering expertise in various fields that can be used such as traditional and renewable energy and traditional and advanced industries in a number of economic sectors.

On the cultural level, Dr. Gargash expressed the hope that the signing of the Cooperation Agreement between the Ukrainian Cabinet and the UAE Government on 2nd November, 2017, during the visit of the Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, to the UAE would contribute to strengthening the cultural relations between the two countries. He highlighted the UAE's commitment to making every possible effort to promote cultural exchange between the two countries.

Dr. Gargash also commended the growing development in cultural relations between them in various creative aspects that boost the principles, values of love and peace between the Ukraine and the UAE as well as with the various peace-loving countries of the world.

He emphasised the importance of following-up and carrying out the recommendations of the committee and signing of the prime economic agreements in support of bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the occasion of the Year of Zayed and as part of Gargash's visit to the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine, the Arab Studies Centre was opened at the academy. They also signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Ukraine and the Emirates Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The third session of the UAE-Ukraine Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation which was held was based on the desire by both sides to enhance friendly relations at all levels and in all sectors.

A number of bilateral meetings were held between UAE and Ukrainian officials as well as subcommittee meetings.

The UAE delegation included Mohammad Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Matar Al Nayadi Undersecretary of the Ministry Industry and Energy; Salem Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to the Ukraine, and other officials and representatives of UAE private sector institutions.