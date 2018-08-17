ERC provides food aid to Almanthar population in Hodeidah, stops starvation

The assistance is in the framework of the UAE's continuous support to face the dire humanitarian conditions due to the war imposed by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The ERC teams have distributed food parcels including main basic commodities to the population in the village, as the philanthropic authority continues its relentless efforts to meet the needs of the Yemenis and improve the living conditions by reaching the largest number of beneficiaries while carrying out development projects which will contribute to stabilising their life and restoring normalcy.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE for its continuous support for the Yemeni people via the ERC, its humanitarian arm, and carrying out development and service projects which will contribute to easing their suffering.

Meanwhile, the population of Almanthar village has been subjected to a systematic and brutal starvation by the Houthi militia, which prompted the ERC team to provide more urgent humanitarian assistance to the people after the liberation of the village recently.