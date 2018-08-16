NMC, SONY organise photography workshop

The workshop is part of the MoU signed recently by the two parties on organising a series of photography workshops for NMC photographers and other media professionals from the industry. It is designed to support and nurture talent in the UAE by empowering photographers with technologically advanced cameras to enrich their expertise in photography.

The workshop, the second of its kind, was attended by Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Support Services Department at the NMC; and Ibrahim Al Rais, Head of Photography and Videography, at the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Led by a professional photographer, the workshop addressed a number of topics, including the fundamentals of photography, with the participants having a firsthand experience of Sony's high-end cameras.

Dr. Al Nuaimi explained that these workshops and training programmes contribute to enriching photographers' knowledge and providing them with practical experience.

"We at the National Media Council seek to promote our partnership with major media companies to benefit the UAE community, especially those who lack expertise.”

"We will make sure to introduce such programmes in cooperation with our partners, and we are very excited about this. Sony's workshop has enabled participants to learn about the latest technologies in the industry and we are delighted to partner with them," he added.

In turn, Mohammed Al Ketbi, a well-known actor and YouTuber, thanked the National Media Council and Sony for providing them with the opportunity to learn about Sony's cameras.

Ahmed Al Shehhi, a photographer at WAM, said that during the workshop he was able to discover the unique technical features that are useful in the photography field. He also thanked the NMC and Sony MEA for organising this workshop.